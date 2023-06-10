Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,658 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of SPS Commerce worth $86,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 608.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 92,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 79,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $172.09 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.75 and a 1 year high of $173.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 110.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,839 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

