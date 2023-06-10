Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,622 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.16% of Five9 worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVN. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Activity

Five9 Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 17,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $1,248,385.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,159.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $94,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 17,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $1,248,385.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,159.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,758 shares of company stock worth $5,316,356 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $73.90 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

