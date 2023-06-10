Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,873 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises about 1.6% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Five Below worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,356,000 after acquiring an additional 215,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,002 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $185.20 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.54 and a 200-day moving average of $191.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

