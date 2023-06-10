ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.76 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,731,000 after acquiring an additional 312,187 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:REXR opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

