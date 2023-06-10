ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 72,324 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,324 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $108,000.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $729,465.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 463,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,176,197.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $23.43 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.