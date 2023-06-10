ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 40,088 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,088 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,109,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,869,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,489,000 after acquiring an additional 178,638 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LZB opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1815 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

