ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 13,597 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,597 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 739,255 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 387,980 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,663,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 321,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HGV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of HGV opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

