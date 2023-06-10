ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 123.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,103 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Snap by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Snap by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,868,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $10.09 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $763,795.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,869,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,320,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $763,795.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,869,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,320,444.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,615. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.