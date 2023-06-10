ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,282 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 375,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

EDU opened at $42.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $754.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

