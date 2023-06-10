ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 297.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Grand Canyon Education worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.7 %

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $105.89 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

