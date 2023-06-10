ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after buying an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 202.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,734,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after buying an additional 1,161,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in United Airlines by 403.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after buying an additional 994,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. Raymond James upped their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

