ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 5,600 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of AbCellera Biologics worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,696,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,310,000 after purchasing an additional 743,808 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,210,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbCellera Biologics

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Booth bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39 and a beta of -0.12.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABCL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

