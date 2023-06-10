ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 25,054 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 186.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after acquiring an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after buying an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,317,000 after buying an additional 59,836 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,119,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,116,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after buying an additional 167,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $24.74 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88.

In related news, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at $359,681.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dick Allen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

