ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 11,700 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Ameresco worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 1,878.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $76.54.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

