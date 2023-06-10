ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of FibroGen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.78.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The company had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $123,760.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FibroGen news, insider Mark Eisner sold 9,182 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $172,437.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,367.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $123,760.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,795 shares of company stock valued at $874,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

