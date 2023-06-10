ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Block were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,615 shares of company stock worth $17,618,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SQ opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA cut shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.