ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLSGet Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 56.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ExlService by 6,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ExlService in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $152.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.56 and its 200-day moving average is $166.08. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.56 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

