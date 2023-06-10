ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.77 Million in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Parsons by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on PSN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. William Blair raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.78.

PSN opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

