ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,627 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,224,000 after purchasing an additional 945,309 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 565,457 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after buying an additional 450,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NEP opened at $63.04 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.23.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

