ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Trustmark worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 33.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $42,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trustmark Stock Performance

TRMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $23.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $38.47.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Trustmark Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

See Also

