ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.84 Million Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Copa worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Copa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,696,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 8.3% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Price Performance

NYSE:CPA opened at $111.86 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $113.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.65. Copa had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $867.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

About Copa

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.