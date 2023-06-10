ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.77 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,661 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Upwork worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPWK. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 418.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 76,512 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Upwork by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 163,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 17.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 282.3% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 369,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Down 1.4 %

UPWK opened at $8.50 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.96 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,946 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $188,386.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,949.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,583 shares of company stock worth $542,941. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

