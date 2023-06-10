ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.74 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,923,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,988,000 after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,044 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,816,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,865,000 after acquiring an additional 97,541 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,710,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,621,000 after acquiring an additional 98,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $185.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $187.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.37 and a 200-day moving average of $144.86.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,409,772. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

