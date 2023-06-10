ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,526 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank Group

In related news, Director William E. Fair bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.56 per share, with a total value of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,089.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William E. Fair purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.56 per share, with a total value of $61,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,089.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $75,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,422.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.