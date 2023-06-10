ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 206.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,472 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Victory Capital worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Victory Capital Trading Down 2.8 %

VCTR opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.06%.

Victory Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Articles

