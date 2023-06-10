ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 298.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Plexus worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 956,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $10,063,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Plexus by 544.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,378,000 after acquiring an additional 148,390 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

