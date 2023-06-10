ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,666 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,318,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,424 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Kroger by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 359,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRH Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 436,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,518. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE KR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.