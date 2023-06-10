ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,410 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Ingevity worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,066 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,512,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,523,000 after purchasing an additional 433,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after purchasing an additional 72,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,304,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGVT stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $46.52 and a 12-month high of $90.81.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

