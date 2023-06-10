ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,044,000 after acquiring an additional 628,643 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,016,000 after acquiring an additional 504,499 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $131.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -657.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.42.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $808,523. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. CL King initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.31.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

