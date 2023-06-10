ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,897 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of GoodRx worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in GoodRx by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 156,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in GoodRx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,622,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 55,218 shares during the period. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDRX opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.89.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.72.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

