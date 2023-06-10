ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 24,188 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in NetEase by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in NetEase by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in NetEase by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in NetEase by 4.3% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $92.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

