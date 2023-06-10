ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 167,297 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 167,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Telephone and Data Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 625.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TDS stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $17.42.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -139.62%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Stories

