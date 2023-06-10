ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 45,904 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,904 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,347,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,058,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,247,000 after purchasing an additional 218,567 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,677,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,647,000 after purchasing an additional 305,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at $909,846.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

NYSE:SNV opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.