ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 127,115 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 127,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,888,000 after buying an additional 252,620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 186,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,913 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO opened at $11.89 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,205 shares of company stock worth $321,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

