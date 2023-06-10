ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 10,632 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 224.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.49. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $312.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

