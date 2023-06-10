DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of DaVita worth $85,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in DaVita by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

