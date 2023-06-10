CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $73,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $150.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $165.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

