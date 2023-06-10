Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,824,000 after purchasing an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,525 shares of company stock valued at $431,918 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CW opened at $173.86 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.41.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.