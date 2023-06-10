Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,770 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of WESCO International worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WCC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WESCO International by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in WESCO International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Price Performance

WCC stock opened at $154.72 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Featured Stories

