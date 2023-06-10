Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Life Storage worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after buying an additional 278,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after buying an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after buying an additional 256,549 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after buying an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Life Storage Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

LSI stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.45. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $146.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 111.37%.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.