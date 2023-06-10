Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.85 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,876,000 after purchasing an additional 514,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.
Insider Transactions at Power Integrations
Power Integrations Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $94.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.17.
Power Integrations Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power Integrations (POWI)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.