Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.85 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,876,000 after purchasing an additional 514,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $82,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,669.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $82,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,669.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $1,947,408.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,473,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,820 shares of company stock worth $5,374,798. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $94.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

