Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stake Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Comerica worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.
Comerica Trading Down 3.2 %
Comerica stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $87.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.
Comerica Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.97.
About Comerica
Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.
