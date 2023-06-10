American Century Companies Inc. Has $9.71 Million Stock Holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Ventyx Biosciences worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $398,798.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 35,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $1,279,195.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,837,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,789,024.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $398,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,391 shares of company stock worth $19,742,727. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 4.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of -0.36. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

