Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.05

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $52.80, with a volume of 52680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,514,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after buying an additional 474,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after buying an additional 416,588 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

