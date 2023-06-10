7,819 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 2.8 %

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.46 and its 200 day moving average is $215.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

