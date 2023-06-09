Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,030 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Cavco Industries worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Cavco Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $282.05 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $318.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.39 and its 200 day moving average is $270.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cavco Industries Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVCO. StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

