Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.22 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,973,000 after buying an additional 973,517 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,272,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,344,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,179,000 after buying an additional 875,437 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,442,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,911,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,868 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

