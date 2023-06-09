Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Securities lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

