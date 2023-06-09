ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Increased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,648,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in ResMed by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in ResMed by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in ResMed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ResMed by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $329,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,721,536.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total transaction of $329,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,721,536.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,717 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

ResMed stock opened at $214.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.92. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

