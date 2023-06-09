Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $43,000 Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 452.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in CubeSmart by 781.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

CubeSmart Price Performance

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CUBE opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.31. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.45%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Articles

